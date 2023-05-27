Channelside Charter Academy principal facing charges for failing to report child abuse

On Saturday, the principal of Channleside Charte Academy, Cristina Fuentes, turned herself in after failing to report child abuse.

Authorities began the investigation after being notified of the allegations in April.

Police say that Fuentes was informed last December of a school employee who became physical with a 7-year-old.

According to a police report, a cafeteria monitor at the school grabbed the victim by the arm and threw him to the floor.

The victim suffered an injury to his lip and bruising to his shoulder.

Police say that Fuentes was told about the incident by the victim's teacher.

A day later, the employee was fired after Fuentes reviewed the video footage.

However, she never reported the incident to Child Protective Services or Law Enforcement.

Additionally, on April 27, Fuentes was informed of a child-on-child sexual allegation involving the same 7-year-old victim, according to authorities.

Police say a student sat beside the victim and touched him inappropriately before additional students intervened.

Fuentes was notified immediately following the incident. However, she did not report what happened to Child Protective Services or Law Enforcement, according to a police report.

She is facing two counts of Failure to Report Child Abuse.