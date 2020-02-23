Child left alone at home while adult found passed out in car

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a two-year-old girl was found alone in a home after deputies discovered her mother's boyfriend passed out in a car.

39-year-old Nicholaus A. Johnson, from Jacksonville, was visiting family in the Tarpon Springs area. Authorities say they found him early Sunday morning in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on US Alt 19. Deputies were able to reach Johnson's girlfriend in Jacksonville, and she inquired about her two-year-old daughter, who was in the care of Johnson.

Nicholaus A. Johnson

She led deputies to a residence in Tarpon Springs, where they and Tarpon Springs Police officers found the little girl around 6 a.m. in the home alone.

It's not known how long the girl had been there by herself.

Nicholaus Johnson was arrested by the Tarpon Springs Police Department on felony child neglect charges and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The child was in good health and taken to the police station. Her mother returned from Jacksonville early Sunday and was given custody of the child.

The Department of Children and Families is also conducting an investigation.