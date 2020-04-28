Citrus County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - Investigators in Citrus County say they need help locating an 11-year-old girl.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, Trinity Paige Lester was last seen Monday around 8:40 p.m. at her home off of North Groveland Way in Crystal River. Officials said she may have been wearing a green jacket with "Plant City" written on it.
Deputies say she has blonde hair, green eyes and is a student at Crystal River Middle School.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-726-1121 or dial 911.