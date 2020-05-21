City leaders considering safety changes for Bayshore Boulevard

article

The city of Tampa is stepping up its game in hopes of protecting the hundreds of runners, walkers and bikers who step out onto Bayshore Boulevard each day.

New traffic signals will soon be added to Bayshore’s intersections of Rome and Euclid Avenues. City council members have also given the green light to increase signal times at existing stop lights and crossings so pedestrians have more time. A further reduction to the speed limit is also up for consideration. If approved, it’d be the second speed reduction in two years.

City council has also asked Mayor Jane Castor to consider a pilot program that would close part of Bayshore to traffic. Councilors have suggested making northbound lanes pedestrian-only zones one Sunday each month.

Councilman Guido Maniscalco says it would be part of a master plan to create a more "people-centric" area.

“We have to ask ourselves, is it about wider roads or is it about pedestrians and how people get around and live without focusing so much on the cars?" he said to FOX 13. “We’ve focused so much on the automobile ever since post-WWII when the street car was pulled up and it was just big highways and interstates and having the freedom of a vehicle."

"Now we have to look at, why don’t we focus more on the people experience and keeping people safe and allowing people to move around comfortably and safely by walking or riding their bikes, and using alternative methods to get around?" he added. "It’s part of a bigger picture.”

Since 2018, the city has added signaled crosswalks that flash to alert drivers when a pedestrian is crossing, the speed limit was lowered from 40 mph to 35, and traffic lanes were narrowed to make room for a wider buffer for bike lanes.

Advertisement

Many of the changes were prompted by the death of a mother and her young child who were killed while trying to cross Bayshore in May 2018. According to prosecutors, the teen driver who hit them was racing with friends at the time.

PREVIOUS: Family of jogger who was killed in Bayshore Boulevard crash sues Pinch-A-Penny

According to Tampa transportation officials, the changes have helped reduce vehicle speeds by about seven miles per hour, but many say that’s still not enough and speed continues to play a factor in deadly pedestrian crashes.

Three people have been killed this year in high speed pedestrian crashes along Bayshore Blvd.

In January, a suspected drunk driver struck and killed a jogger.

In April, a cyclist in a crosswalk and a motorcyclist died following a crash.

Authorities said speed was a factor in all three tragedies.

Tampa city council members will be Thursday at 9 a.m.