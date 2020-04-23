Clearwater firefighter tells critically ill 'Make-A-Wish' kids their wishes are just on hld

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of many events, including meetings for Make-A-Wish children with terminal illnesses. But a fireman in Clearwater, Florida, offered words of encouragement in a video uploaded on April 22.

Lieutenant Jason Haynor of the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department spoke in a video posted to the department’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, reassuring critically ill children participating in Make-A-Wish America and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida that their wishes will still come to fruition.

Sitting on top of a fire truck, Lt Haynor announces, “You will have your wishes, and they will come true. We’re all in this together, and if there’s one thing I can do to encourage you, is to let you know that we’re thinking about you and we care about you … this is temporary, and your wishes will come true.”

Make-A-Wish International announced in a March 17 press release that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had “made the difficult decision to postpone all wish travel, as well as wish children’s participation in all activities and events related to wish delivery that involves large gatherings, until further notice.”

