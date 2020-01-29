Clearwater officials investigating early morning house fire

article

Clearwater fire officials are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that occurred Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the home, located at 1506 Meadow Dale Drive, was engulfed in flames when they arrived. They received a report of the house fire around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said because of the size of the fire, it took about 40 minutes to control it. Part of the roof collapsed.

They said the home was vacant and there were no reported injuries. Officials with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are investigating the cause of the fire.

