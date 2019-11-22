Construction worker suffers life-threatening injuries after 25-foot fall in Clearwater
article
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A construction worker was airlifted to the hospital after suffering a 25-foot fall Friday morning in Clearwater.
Authorities said the accident happened at Clear Bay Terrace Apartments, located at 1770 N Betty Lane, around 9:40 a.m.
The worker, a man in his 60s, was attempting to fix a parking lot light fixture when he fell from a lift about 25 feet onto the concrete.
According to police, the equipment was being used incorrectly. Rather than the lift being stabilized on the ground, it was inside a trailer attached to a van.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue said the man was flown via medical helicopter to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert.
