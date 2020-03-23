Coronavirus cases in Florida jump by 164, now at 1,171

Florida’s known cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have now hit 1,171, the state announced Monday morning, adding that 14 Floridians have now died from the virus.

The state Department of Health says 1,096 cases are confirmed in Florida residents, along with another 75 in non-Florida residents here, for a total of 1,171 out of 13,094 tests given. That's an increase of 164 total cases from Sunday.

Another 860 test results are still pending, and 1,185 people are being monitored.

“We’re expecting to see more. That’s just the nature of this,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday, pointing out that part of the reason for higher numbers is the result of increased testing.

Bay Area at a glance:

Hillsborough: 73

Pinellas: 40

Citrus: 9

Hernando: 5

Pasco: 13

Manatee: 15

Sarasota: 19

Polk: 13

DeSoto: 1

Highlands: 2

Hardee: 0

MAP: County-by-county COVID-19 cases in Florida

The availability of tests remains an issue in Florida. Hillsborough County was ready to open drive-through testing sites over the weekend, but did not receive enough test kits in time.

Monday, Gov. DeSantis announced a new partnership with the University of Florida to test residents in The Villages not only to diagnose potential patients, but also to study how prevalent the coronavirus may be among those who are not showing symptoms.

Experts believe that, once exposed, some people may carry and spread the virus for up to two weeks without showing any symptoms, which is one of the reasons for the social distancing orders.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough’s Emergency Policy Group is scheduled to meet via phone this afternoon and discuss a possible stay-at-home order for the county.

The state has closed all dine-in restaurants, beaches, and as of Monday, all state parks.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

