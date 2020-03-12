Coronavirus patient flew aboard JetBlue flight from JFK to Palm Beach, reports say

article

A passenger aboard a JetBlue flight that arrived at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida from John F. Kennedy International Airport is sick with the coronavirus, according to multiple local reports.

Flight 253 landed just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The passenger was reportedly taken to the back of the plane after complaining about coronavirus-like symptoms. The plane remained on the tarmac.

A passenger told the local FOX station that the man across the way from him was wearing masks and gloves. The man's wife told the passenger that her husband wasn't feeling well and got his test results just before take-off.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue notified all passengers that the guidelines for a COVID-19 patient were followed, reported the Palm Beach Post.

"Passengers who were near the person "were advised of monitoring procedures. Other passengers “were released to go home” and told to call the Florida Department of Health’s Palm Beach County office “with any medical concerns," according to the paper.

FOX 5 NY has reached out to JetBlue for comment and are awaiting a response.

In Florida, 26 cases of coronavirus have been reported along with two deaths.

Advertisement