Couple grows handcrafted leather shop from online store to Bradenton storefront

TTT Leather Goods handcrafts a variety of fine quality leather goods. Owner Andy Roberts says his company started online, but they opened a brick-and-mortar store on 13th Street West in Bradenton a month ago.

Roberts says two years ago, he was in search of starting a unique business when he stumbled upon some leatherworking videos online.

“I watched YouTube videos pretty much all day, every day on it,” he recalled.

Roberts and his wife bought a little leather to experiment with and the rest, as they say, is history. TTT Leather Goods was born.

The company is known for its custom purses but makes plenty of other items including toiletry bags, belts, wallets, earrings, and whiskey glass holders.

TTT uses all full-grain from Texas. When it arrives in Bradenton, the TTT team cuts, glues, and sews it into the goods they offer.

Advertisement

Within two and a half years, the company has grown from Roberts watching YouTube videos to eight employees, a storefront, and a booming online business.

“If you have a good work ethic and you are passionate about something, I think you can make anything work,” he offered.

LINK: More information at https://tttleathergoods.com/