COVID-19 cases in Florida climb overnight to 11,111; 191 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 843 since Thursday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 11,111.

The number of deaths Saturday morning reached hit 191, an increase of 21 since last night.

Of the 11,111 cases, 10,760 are Florida residents while 351 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 103,389 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 485

Pinellas: 328

Sarasota: 127

Manatee: 126

Sumter: 68

Polk: 138

Citrus: 33

Hernando: 39

Pasco: 85

Highlands: 29

DeSoto: 10

Hardee: 1

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

