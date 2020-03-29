COVID-19 cases in Florida skyrocketed more than 900 Sunday to 4,246; 56 deaths

Florida now has 4,950 cases of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. That's up 912 from Saturday evening as more people get tested across the state. The DOH reported 56 deaths, which is the same as was reported on Saturday.

Of the 4,950 cases, 4,768 are Florida residents while 182 are non-Florida residents currently in the state. Nearly 600 people are hospitalized in Florida due to COVID-19.

A total of 50,528 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 211

Pinellas: 102

Sarasota: 42

Manatee: 33

Sumter: 40

Polk: 39

Citrus: 15

Hernando: 14

Pasco: 33

DeSoto: 7

Highlands: 10

Hardee: 0

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

