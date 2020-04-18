COVID-19 cases in Florida top 25,000, after increasing more than 500 overnight; 740 dead

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 516 since Friday as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 25,269.

The number of deaths has reached740 an increase of 14 since Friday.

Of the 25, 269 cases, 24,577 are Florida residents while 692 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 943

Pinellas: 577

Sarasota: 278

Manatee: 352

Advertisement

Sumter: 124

Polk: 320

Citrus: 82

Hernando: 84

Pasco: 196

Highlands: 66

DeSoto: 23

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Saturday morning, 3,680 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

A total of 241,913 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

Gov. Ron DeSantis said private testing labs, which perform most of the tests in the state, are under no obligation to report the number of tests they have performed until the results are in, which can sometimes take days.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map