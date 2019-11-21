Crash closes I-275 northbound lanes in St. Pete

article

A crash involving several vehicles closed Interstate 275’s northbound lanes in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

The scene of the crash is along I-275 just south of 54th Avenue South. Troopers say a motorcycle is one of the vehicles involved, and they say at least one person was seriously injured.

The view from FDOT cameras showed emergency crews on the scene, with traffic being turned around.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.