Crash closes westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway; eastbound slow

The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on the west end of the span, officials say.

The scene is at Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard. Emergency officials say there are “serious injuries” involved but no other details were immediately available.

Westbound lanes are closed and only one eastbound lane is open. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route for the evening commute.

