Crashes close I-4 lanes, slowing traffic through Lakeland

article

At least two crashes have closed part of Interstate 4 through Polk County this morning.

FHP troopers say the first crash involved several vehicles on eastbound I-4 near exit 31, which is Kathleen Road. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the highway.

There was no immediate word about the cause or the extent of injuries.

A few miles east, a tractor-trailer hauling sweet potatoes westbound was unable to stop in time for the slow traffic. The driver lost control and overturned, blocking exit 33. He suffered minor injuries.

Traffic through Lakeland is heavy in both directions.