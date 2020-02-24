Crews use wrecking ball to demolish 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'





Bit by bit, demolition crews with a crane and wrecking ball began chipping away at the infamous Leaning Tower of Dallas on Monday.

A small crowd gathered for an informal watch party in a field near the Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue. Some people brought in lawn chairs and blankets just waiting for the moment the rest of the building would come down.

The company hired to demolish the old 11-story Affiliated Computer Services building failed on its first attempt at an implosion. The core of the building, where the elevators and stairwells were, remained standing at an angle.

The leaning tower became an internet sensation, with some people stopping by to take selfies and pretending to hold the building up. The Legoland Discovery Center in Grapevine even added the temporary landmark to its Dallas-Fort Worth mini-land display.

A petition to keep the leaning landmark collected 1,400 signatures. But officials said it is a safety hazard and there are already plans for a 3.5-acre mixed-used development at the site.

“You know, it’s unstable. So unfortunately I agree. I think it’s cool. It’s a work of art. It’s really interesting. But I think it would be a safety hazard and it has to come down. Safety first,” said Artemio De La Vega, the CEO of De La Vega Capital.

Monday's demolition work began a little before 10 a.m. and was scheduled to take just a few hours. But as the wrecking ball slowly worked its way across the top floor it was clear that it might take much longer than that.

Officials did not explain why they chose to use such a small wrecking ball or why the process was taking longer than expected.

