CSX railroad maintenance closes downtown Tampa streets

CSX says temporary road closures due to routine maintenance will impact traffic in downtown and South Tampa.

Drivers and pedestrians should plan for extra travel time and move through the area with caution. Barricades and signs will be posted.

The following streets will be closed for two to five days from the below closure dates:

Closed starting February 24, 2020

• W Prescott Street between S West Shore Boulevard and Fitzgerald Street

• W McCoy Street between S West Shore Boulevard and S Trask Street

• W Iowa Avenue S Manhattan Avenue and S Coolidge Avenue

• W Oklahoma Avenue between S Manhattan Avenue and S Lois Avenue

• W Pearl Avenue between S Lois Avenue and S Clark Avenue

• W Euclid Avenue between S Gunlock Avenue and S Lynwood Avenue

• W El Prado Boulevard between S Concordia Avenue and W Drexel Avenue

Closed starting February 25, 2020

• W Bay to Bay Blvd between S MacDill Avenue and S Ysabella Avenue

• W Mississippi Avenue between S Georgia Avenue and S Carolina Avenue

• W Watrous Avenue between S Moody Avenue and S Howard Avenue

• W Morrison Avenue between S Howard Avenue and S Albany Avenue

• N 20th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

• N 19th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

• N 18th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

• N 26th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

Closed starting February 26, 2020

• W Swann Avenue between S Fremont Avenue and W Packwood Avenue

• W Cleveland Street between W Kennedy Boulevard and W Platt Street

• W Platt Street from S Dakota Avenue to S Willow Avenue

• N Nebraska Avenue between E Cass Street and E Twiggs Street