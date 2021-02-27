Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by 2nd former aide

article

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has denied claims of sexual harassment from a second former aide that appeared in the New York Times on Saturday.

Charlotte Bennet, a 25-year-old former executive assistant and health policy advisor, told The New York Times that Cuomo had asked her about her sex life and if she had slept with older men.

"Ms. Bennett was a hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID. She has every right to speak out," Cuomo said in a statement released Saturday evening. "When she came to me and opened up about being a sexual assault survivor and how it shaped her and her ongoing efforts to create an organization that empowered her voice to help other survivors, I tried to be supportive and helpful. Ms. Bennett's initial impression was right: I was trying to be a mentor to her. I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported."

"This situation cannot and should not be resolved in the press; I believe the best way to get to the truth is through a full and thorough outside review and I am directing all state employees to comply with that effort," Cuomo continued. "I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements. I will have no further comment until the review has concluded."

"Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and taken seriously. I support an independent review," Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Advertisement

The new allegations come just days after former aide Lindsay Boylan wrote a blog post accusing Governor Cuomo of kissing her on the lips without consent after a meeting, and joking that they should play strip poker.

Cuomo has also denied those claims.

Once lauded for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo has come under fierce criticism in recent weeks over his handling of nursing home deaths from COVID in New York, as well as these latest allegations.