Curfew vote expected Tuesday in Manatee County

Manatee County commissioners plan to vote Tuesday morning on whether or not to extend a temporary curfew order that’s quickly become a hot button issue.

On Friday, commissioners heard from a vocal group of residents decrying government overreach.

“You are only doing this because you can, not because the curfew is relevant or effective,” said one commenter. “Open this county up. Manatee County residents have had enough. We refuse to live in fear one more day. Quit hijacking our county and return it back to the people.”

Others though, including several doctors and healthcare workers donning scrubs and face masks, asked that elected leaders stay the course in order to keep them safe.

“You have unstressed our system. We’ve seen a 90-percent decrease in accidents. The EMS not being under stress with extra calls is something that is very important. Please continue to do so,” said Dr. Werther Marciales, program director of internal medicine at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Officials in favor of the curfew say it’s helping to keep people off roads, thereby reducing contact with first responders and law enforcement, and allowing those officers to preserve their personal protective equipment.

Florida Highway Patrol data presented at Friday’s meeting showed a 90-percent reduction in crashes and nearly an 80-percent reduction in the number of EMS calls compared to pre-curfew levels.

Additional curfew orders though have become a lightning rod for some in the Bay Area. In Hillsborough County, commissioners backed off an order after only three days after they were threatened with a lawsuit.

On Friday, Manatee commissioners seemed split on whether or not to extend the temporary curfew, which suspends all non-essential travel from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Some commissioners said they wanted to see more data from over the weekend before making a decision. The numbers, however, now only paint a darker picture.

Outside of South Florida, Manatee County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in assisted living facilities. Two homes account for more than 100 cases in the county.

Despite a smaller population, Manatee County also has the highest number of COVID-19 victims in the entire Bay Area. Since the council convened on Friday, the number of deaths has risen to 33, up nearly 75 percent. The number of positive cases has also jumped from 280 to 433, a 55 percent increase in those same four days.

The Manatee County commission meeting begins at 9 a.m.