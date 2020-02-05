Curtis Reeves trial date set for October

Six years after the fatal shooting of a man inside a Pasco County movie theater, the retired police officer who pulled the trigger now has a trial date.

During a Thursday morning hearing, a judge set the trial date for October 5. Curtis Reeves, a retired police officer, is the suspect in the deadly shooting that killed 43-year-old Chad Oulson back in 2014.

Reeves arrived at the Pasco County courthouse, holding hands with his wife, Vivian, and smiling as they walked in. Shortly after, Oulson's wife, Nicole, arrived with her attorneys. Both wives were inside the theater on the day of the deadly shooting.

In the courtroom, Reeves' attorneys pushed for a January 2021 trial date, but the judge denied the request.

Reeves lost his ‘Stand Your Ground’ claim in 2017, but months later, the Florida Legislature altered the law, prompting his attorneys to request he get a new hearing in light of the changes. That threw the case into limbo for years.

However, in December, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the changes to the law would not apply retroactively.

In January 2014, the deadly shooting started with an argument over texting inside the Cobb Grove 16 theaters in Wesley Chapel during a matinee showing of "Lone Survivor."

At the time, Reeves claimed Oulson threw popcorn at him, then hit him in the head with a cell phone. Then, Reeves fired his gun.