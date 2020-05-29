Daredevil Nik Wallenda will host drive-in 'thrill' shows in Sarasota

Nik Wallenda has completed wild stunts like walking on a high-wire above Niagara Falls and a volcano. Now, he is planning on bringing live entertainment in the middle of a pandemic.

Wallenda told FOX 13 he and his friends will host a show called "The Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show." It will feature Wallenda, his wife, Erendira. Motocross jumpers, BMX riders and a human cannonball.

He said he came up with the idea after calling some of his fellow daredevils.

"I can never sit still," Wallenda explained. "I decided to call some friends and see what they were up to and all of them are in the same boat as me: bored to death, sitting at home being quarantined."

"I just thought, 'Why not gather all together?' This is some of the greatest daredevils from around the world that I've been able and had the pleasure of working with," he added. "I've invited all of them to come to Sarasota."

It will all take place at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota on the following dates: from June 5-7, and June 11-14 with multiple show times.

"The spaces are at least six feet apart. You can bring your dog," Wallenda explained. "You can sit right outside your car. You can get some carnival food like elephant ears, fried Oreas and Italian sausage -- things you can get at the fair and have some incredible entertainment during these crazy times."

However, for those who are more comfortable with staying in their vehicles, he said the show will be similar to a drive-in movie.

"You can stay in your car with the comfort of your air conditioning. Everything we're doing is over 100 feet above the ground," he said.

"Therefore, it's very easy to see us from anywhere in the comfort of your car."

Those attending will have to tune their FM Radio to 97.7 FM in order to hear it.

"You'll be able to hear everything that I have to say, as well as with our host. Again, it's just going to be a great opportunity to have families come out during this crazy time," Wallenda said.

It cost $20 per person. There is a family package deal, but for every can of food you bring in, up to $5 can be knocked off per vehicle.

For more information, click here.

