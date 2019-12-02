Daughters of hit-and-run victim plead for justice

Florida Highway Patrol troopers released surveillance images as they continue their search for a Chevrolet SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash occurred Sunday around 2:15 a.m. Troopers said 40-year-old Chandra Gant was crossing Nebraska Avenue near East 120th Avenue when she was struck by an SUV. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she passed away.

FHP said the driver didn’t stay at the scene.

Gant's daughters hope whoever took their mother away does the right thing and turns themselves in. But, in the midst of their grief, they also have a message for everyone who will listen.

When Brionna Jones and Tyra West think of their mom, they see her dancing, maybe singing, dressed to the nines, and definitely cracking a joke.



"She'd walk into a room and she'll light it up. Everyone knows my mother," Jones said.



"She loved doing her makeup, loved doing her hair, polishing her toes," said West.



"She was just so much fun," Jones continued. "You can guarantee, any time she's around, she's in the room, she's going to make everyone laugh."



Life for Gant wasn't always easy.

"She started going through her trials and her tribulations," Jones said. "I always thought that one day she would get better."



Despite whatever struggles she had, they say the mother of three was always there for them, all the way to the last "I love you."



"She's so goofy," Jones laughed. "She turned around and said, 'I love you, too Brionna.' That's the last thing she said to me."



Gant's family was alerted about the crash in the early hours of Sunday morning. They're still struggling to process how someone could leave her there in the street.

"Whoever is responsible, just do the right thing, come forward, just come forward, please turn yourself in," Jones said, beginning to cry. "My family is hurting."

As Gant's family now works to raise money to give her a proper burial, her daughters want to remind everyone how precious life is.

"Life is too short," Jones said. "Just love on one another, love on your family members. Life is too short for being mad. All the petty stuff, start loving one another more."



FHP continues their search for the driver responsible along with the white 2003 to 2009 Chevy Trailblazer involved. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800, *FHP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.