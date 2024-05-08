Davenport mother arrested for 'horrible' murder of 4-year-old child: Grady Judd

Press play above to watch Grady Judd's press conference live at 12:30 p.m.

A Davenport mother was arrested for the murder of her 4-year-old child, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Few details have been released but Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling the child's death ‘horrible’.

The 36-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and tampering with a witness.

Judd is expected to provide more information during a press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.