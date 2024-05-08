Davenport mother arrested for 'horrible' murder of 4-year-old child: Grady Judd
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Davenport mother was arrested for the murder of her 4-year-old child, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Few details have been released but Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling the child's death ‘horrible’.
The 36-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and tampering with a witness.
Judd is expected to provide more information during a press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
