DCF worker faces new charges after 14-year-old hit-and-run victim dies from injuries

A 14-year-old girl has died from her injuries, days after deputies said she was struck by a Florida Department of Children and Families employee who fled the scene of the accident.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the victim was walking home with her friends when she crossed the street and was struck by 24-year-old Nakeeba Ryan's vehicle on Jan. 30.

The unidentified teen was taken to Tampa General Hospital with severe head trauma. HCSO released an update on Feb. 10, saying the victim died from her injuries on Feb. 4.

Deputies said security cameras showed Ryan exiting her SUV after the crash to check the vehicle. She then got back in and left without rendering aid or calling 911, according to the sheriff's office.

"We will never know if this young life could have been saved had Nakeeba Ryan remained at the scene and called for help immediately instead of driving away," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Fleeing from a crash is not only cruel, but it is also a guaranteed way to face charges, even if you were not at fault. Under no circumstances should a driver leave the scene of an accident."

Ryan's charge has been upgraded to leaving the scene of a crash with death, a first-degree felony.