Deadly crash blocks northbound traffic heading for Skyway Bridge

A crash and vehicle fire has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 275 approaching the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County.

The scene of the crash is between the exits for U.S. 19 and U.S. 41 in the Terra Ceia area. The view from FDOT cameras shows fire crews tending to what appears to be a burning truck, blocking all northbound lanes.

The FHP says one person was killed in the crash, but no other details were immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the Skyway and take I-75 north through Hillsborough County instead.