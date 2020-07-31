Deadly multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-4 in Polk County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 4.

Lakeland police say the crash involves multiple vehicles. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Socrum Loop Road exit. All travel lanes are closed except for one westbound lane.

The view from SkyFOX shows at least serious damage to at least two vehicles.

Troopers ask that drivers find an alternate route.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

