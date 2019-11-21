Death investigation underway south of Lakeland; no search for suspect
article
LAKELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Polk County say they are conducting a death investigation outside of Lakeland, but few other details are available.
According to the sheriff’s office, the scene is in the area of Ewell Road south of Lakeland. The victim has been identified only as an adult, and deputies say “all parties involved remained on scene and there is not a suspect at large.”
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more information later this afternoon.