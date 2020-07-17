Death penalty off the table for man accused of murdering HART bus driver

It was supposed to be a routine hearing Friday for murder defendant Justin McGriff, but what happened next was anything but routine. Hillsborough Assistant State Prosecutor Ron Gale announced by phone the state is taking the death penalty off the table.

"We would announce our intention to withdraw that notice at this time," Gale said. “I will be filing a formal pleading withdrawing our notice of intent to seek death.”

Hillsborough Judge Christopher Sabella appeared surprised by the move saying, "All right, well that’s pretty significant. That's big news I suspect in this case.”

McGriff's public defender Jamie Kane said this new development will affect the case.

"The state no longer seeking death speeds things along and create a little more of a rapid pace in terms of arriving at trial," Kane explained.​

​McGriff is charged with the horrific murder of HART bus driver Thomas Dunn last May.​

During McGriff's bond hearing last year, passenger Deshawn Campbell described the horror he witnessed. "I seen him stab the bus driver a few times," said Campbell.​

Detectives said before the attack, McGriff walked up to Dunn and said, "God bless you,” and Dunn replied with, "God Bless you.” ​

That's when investigators said McGriff, without provocation, swung the knife he held in his right hand toward Dunn -- slashing his throat. ​Dunn died of his injuries.

McGriff was caught a short time after that.​

​A few months later, McGriff was evaluated by doctors and found incompetent to stand trial.​ He was sent to a state hospital for treatment and recently returned.​

Judge Sabella addressed that in court asking, "Mr. Kane, have you been in contact with him? Are there any concerns about his current competency?"

Kane quickly responded by saying, "No concerns, your honor." ​

If convicted of first-degree murder, today’s news means McGriff's life will be spared; instead, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.​