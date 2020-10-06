Delta strengthens to a Category 2 hurricane; likely to be major hurricane Tuesday: NHC

Overnight, Hurricane Delta quickly intensified to a Category 2 storm status in the Caribbean, and could become a major hurricane before it makes landfall along the northern Gulf coast.

In the National Hurricane Center early-morning update, Delta quickly increased its wind speeds.

"This is expected and it will likely become a Category 3 hurricane later today because it's moving into an area that favors rapid intensification with that warm, deep water of the northwest Caribbean sea," explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Projections show Delta will intensify up to a Category 4 storm before it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula, he said. After it moves slightly over the Yucatan, it will restrengthen back into a Category 4 out in the middle of the Gulf.

Advertisement

The latest update from NHC doesn't completely change the forecast track.

"Notice they have it making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane because, typically, once that storm starts to get closer to Louisiana by the end of the week, early into the weekend, what's going to happen is it's going to encounter cooler, shallower water which will allow it to weaken a little bit," Osterberg said, "but still it will be a hurricane as it makes its way likely onshore probably in Louisiana late Friday, early Saturday morning."

"But yeah, south Louisiana," he added, "getting ready for another hurricane at the end of the week."

Delta was on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula potentially as a major storm and continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

As Delta shifted west on Monday, Cuba withdrew a hurricane warning for its western province of Pinar del Rio and replaced it with a tropical storm warning. There was also a tropical storm warning for the Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

But the brunt of the hurricane was expected to be felt by the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, which was forecast to start seeing hurricane conditions Tuesday night with the storm reaching land in the early hours of Wednesday. That part of Mexico is still soaked from Tropical Storm Gamma which hit its resorts over the weekend.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has broken numerous records. In mid-September, forecasters officially ran out of traditional storm names with the formation of Wilfred. The NHC moved onto the Greek alphabet for hurricane names, which was the first use of a Greek letter for a storm since 2005. Wilfred was soon followed by Alpha and Beta.

Gamma is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday. The last named storm during the 2005 hurricane system was Zeta.