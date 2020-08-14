Deputies arrest man in connection with AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with the AMBER Alert issued for a 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said they arrested Alexander Lopez.

Suspect: Alexander Lopez. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

They say he crashed into a retention pond and was quickly arrested.

Investigators held a news conference at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Officials with the sex crime unit said just before 7 a.m., they received a call about a possible abduction on the east side of Orlando.

It involved a girl between the ages of 16 and 17.

Investigators say after 2 p.m., a witness spotted the suspected vehicle and called authorities.

Just before 3 p.m., officials said the suspect was arrested.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the sheriff's office released surveillance video of the man and the teenage girl at a gas station near Goldenrod Road.

The store clerk told deputies that the girl made concerning statements and that tipped off the clerk to alert authorities.

Shortly after deputies released the gas station surveillance video, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the AMBER Alert for the girl.

Investigators said the suspect's vehicle was identified as a 2004 silver Toyota RAV4 with a spare tire attached to the back.

They SUVs license plate had the Florida tag 504-RXA.

In Friday's news conference, investigators say the SUV was recovered from a retention pond that the suspect crashed into.

Investigators say the girl was not inside.

They said they do not know where the girl is or who she is and the suspect is not being cooperative.

Anyone with information about the suspect or where the teen girl could be is asked to call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff's Office.