Deputies: Crossing guard struck by car in Pinellas County

Deputies are investigating after a crossing guard was struck by a car in Pinellas County.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the 63-year-old woman was hit at the intersection of Countryside Boulevard and Curlew Road around 2:30 p.m.

The crossing guard was alert and talking after the accident, investigators said. She was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.