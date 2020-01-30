Deputies: Driver takes off after hitting child on 15th Street N in Tampa

article

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are looking for a driver who hit a child on 15th Street, just north of Fowler Avenue, and then took off.

It happened Wednesday night near the intersection of 15th Street N and 122nd Avenue E.

Investigators say they are looking for a dark-colored SUV with damage on the rear of the passenger side. The SUV was driving southbound after the crash.

The child was taken to the hospital. No other information was immediately available.

