Deputies find 'vehicle of interest' involved in Plant City hit-and-run that killed child, injured mother

Hillsborough County deputies said they found the “vehicle of interest” that could have struck and killed 5-year-old Elijah Rogers Saturday night. The hit-and-run crash also injured the child’s mother.

Deputies said the vehicle, described as a light-colored sedan, was seen in the area when the crash occurred and the driver may be a witness. The deadly collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Rogers Road in Plant City.

Deputies said the mother was walking with her child when the car struck both of them. Then, the vehicle sped away, officials added.

When deputies arrived, they said they immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived. The child was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital where he passed away. The mother is expected to survive.

They released information about the vehicle of interest, but by Monday morning, deputies said they located it, but did not say if they located the driver behind the wheel.

No other information was provided, including whether deputies have additional information on the suspected driver.

