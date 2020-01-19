Deputies investigating robbery at Tampa Premium Outlets jewelry store

article

The Tampa Premium Outlets was closed for about an hour Sunday while the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office investigated a robbery at the Helzberg Diamond Outlet.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a male, who is about 5 feet, nine inches tall. Deputies said the suspect was wearing all black. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray or silver two-door Cadillac, with a Florida State University border around the license plate and the license plate numbers blacked out with painters tape.

Investigators said despite rumors, shots were not fired and witnesses did not see a firearm on the suspect.

