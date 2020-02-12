Deputies: 'No active threat' at Lithia middle school

article

Deputies responded to Barrington Middle School in Lithia this afternoon after reports of a possible weapon on campus, but they now say that there is no threat.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they initially responded to a call about something that sounded like a gunshot.

The school, along with adjoining Stowers Elementary, was put into lockdown mode while deputies searched for any possible weapon.

Nothing has been found so far and no injuries have been reported.

The sheriff's office now says the lockdown has been lifted. Students are being released to their parents and buses are running as normal. There is "no active threat," they added.

Parents respond to Stowers Elementary.

Parents earlier had been asked to head to the nearby Publix along Fishhawk Boulevard.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.