Deputies: Portion of Florida Turnpike closed after fatal stabbing at construction site, suspect not in custody

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that the Florida Turnpike south of Exit 254 is closed due to a homicide investigation.

They told FOX 35 News that deputies responded to that exit in regards to a 911-emergency call for service at a construction. Upon arrival, they found a victim with stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Rescue.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, deputies confirmed. The victim has not yet been identified and the suspect is not in custody.

MORE NEWS: 87-year-old man killed after train crashes into vehicle, FHP confirms

In a news conference on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said that they are very early in their investigation of the stabbing.

They also said that they are not sure of when the Turnpike will re-open. Deputies advise that drivers find an alternate route in the meantime.

Advertisement

This story is developing, check back for updates.