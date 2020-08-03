Deputies search for missing baby and mom in Hillsborough County

article

Deputies are searching for a baby boy and his mother who have been missing since last week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 1-year-old Clayton Cunningham and his mother, 27-year-old Marissa Lawrence, were last seen in Ruskin on July 29.

The pair was last spotted in the area of 19 Ave NE and N Tamiami Trail.

The sheriff's office says they have obtained a court-authorized "Take Into Custody" order for the child.

"Time is of the essence when it comes to missing persons cases like this one," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I urge anyone out there with information to contact us, because it may just be the clue we need to bring Clayton and his mother home."

Clayton is described as being 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Marissa Lawrence is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.