Deputies search for missing, non-verbal woman with Down syndrome last seen in Tampa

article

Deputies are searching for a missing woman with Down syndrome who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Azaria Zsaquianah Jones, who is non-verbal, was last seen by family members Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe Jones walked away from her Tampa home on Patricia Court sometime between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Jones was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black jeans. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

"Her family is worried about her well-being and it is our mission to find and reunite her with her loved ones," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Anyone who has seen Jones is urged to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.