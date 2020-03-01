Deputies searching for missing Hernando County teen

article

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Kaitlynn Apgar, 15. Investigators said she was last seen at her home just north of Brooksville. She left the home on foot around 8 a.m. in an unknown direction.

It is unknown what clothing Apgar was wearing, but she was wearing pink Converse sneakers and carrying a burgundy colored Van’s backpack.

Investigators said Apgar left two notes in her bedroom indicating she may be considering self-harm.

Apgar is 5’2, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes,

Deputies have been searching for Apgar for several hours, but have not located her.

If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Apgar, you are asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

