Deputies seek suspect seen stealing gun, firing shots at gas station

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man seen on surveillance video stealing a gun and firing it multiple times Friday morning.

The ordeal started at outside a home on Richey Rosa Lane in Plant City. Deputies said a man was captured on surveillance video burglarizing a pickup truck in the driveway. He stole a gun and a pair of sunglasses, deputies said.

The suspect left the area in an older-model black pickup truck that was being driven by a woman.

Around 15 minutes later, the same suspect and the woman were seen at the Marathon gas station at 12901 Highway 92 East.

Deputies said the man went inside the bathroom of the store and fired one shot from the gun. He fired three additional shots in the parking lot. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact HCSO.