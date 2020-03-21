Deputies: Suspect held hostages at gunpoint inside Orange County Jail

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a suspect pulled out a gun while being booked into the Orange County Jail and took several people hostage inside.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina gave an update at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

He said it all started when two people were arrested during a traffic stop.

He said his deputies found probable cause to arrest the two suspects on cannabis charges.

When they arrived at the jail to be booked into custody, Sheriff Mina said one of the suspects took out a gun and held a deputy sheriff, corrections officer, a male nurse and the other arrestee hostage.

Mina said two Orlando Police officers and three deputies were able to confront the suspect and fire their weapons from outside the jail.

The suspect was injured, according to Sheriff Mina.

About an hour and a half of negotiations, Mina said the suspect surrendered his weapon and was taken into custody.

Mina said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shots fired by law enforcement to stop the suspect.

He said the Orange County Sheriff's Office will investigate the criminal part of the incident, including the suspect taking the others hostage.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office will also conduct an internal investigation into how the suspect was able to walk into the jail with a gun, prompting the incident.

