Deputies: Suspect sought in fatal stabbing along Florida Turnpike

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Monday along the Florida Turnpike in Orange County.

Mason Trever Toney, 28, is wanted in connection with the murder of his employer at the Turnpike Southbound on the exit ramp 254.

Deputies late Monday morning responded to a 911 call from a construction site near where the turnpike shares an interchange with the Beachline Expressway and S. Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, they found William Steven Knight, 28, injured from a stabbing.

“That male was pronounced dead by the Orange County Fire Department,” said Deputy Christian Marrero with the Sheriff’s Office. "We can confirm that they were known to each other."

A portion of the Florida Turnpike has been closed while homicide detectives gather information and interview witnesses.

“Detectives are thoroughly working through every lead, talking to every witness that was on scene, in order to determine what happened here today,” Marrero explained.

Deputies said Toney could be driving a truck that was stolen during the incident, described as a 2017 White Dodge Ram 1500 Quad with Florida license plate LGZX24. A silver toolbox in the back of the truck is broken, the lid does not shut completely, and it is tied down with a yellow rope. There are also numbers on the driver front fender of the vehicle in red which: 96596.

Authorities said there is probable cause for the arrest of Toney on a charge of second-degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

“We do wanna ask the public if they have any information about this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts...please reach out to us, please reach out to Crimeline and give us any tips that may help this investigation,” Marrero added.

This story is developing, check back for updates.