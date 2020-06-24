DeSantis pledges funds to make Florida No.5 in the country for teacher compensation

From Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis announced there will be $500 million in the state's budget to increase teacher salaries at both charter and district schools in the state.

DeSantis said the pay increase will take Florida from being No.26 in the country for teacher compensation to No.5.

DeSantis said another $100 million will go toward increasing the pay of teachers whose salary is equal to or more the new minimum teacher salary.

DeSantis thanked the legislature for "stepping up" to make teacher salaries a priority.

"You do it because you have a service heart, but it sure makes it easier," DeSantis said about those who decide to become teachers.