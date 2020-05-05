DeSantis to visit new COVID-19 testing site at University Town Center in Sarasota

article

The newest testing location in Sarasota is currently testing hundreds of people a day.

The site at the University Town Center opened up Sunday after Governor Ron DeSantis said more testing needed to be done in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Tuesday, he’ll be checking in on that testing site’s progress.

The University Town Center testing site is one of the five new sites Desantis announced last week would be popping up and ran by the National Guard in counties where more testing needed to be done.

Both Sarasota and Manatee County have lower numbers of confirmed cases than places like Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Manatee County only has about 600 confirmed cases as opposed to Hillsborough County’s 1,300 confirmed cases, based on Monday's statistics from the Florida Department of Health.

However, in Manatee County, the percentage of people testing positive is much higher than neighboring Bay Area counties.

The age of the average COVID-19 patient is also higher in Manatee County at 62 years old for the average patient. Sarasota and Manatee counties have seen many deaths and outbreaks in their nursing homes with three of their long-term care facilities listed in the top 10 in the state for the most COVID-19 deaths at a care facility.

Those figures are a reason Desantis called for more testing, he said, encouraging people to come out and get tested at the new site.

It is free to get tested at the new location. Potential patients don’t have to make an appointment or have a prescription, but you will need to bring your driver’s license and health insurance card if you have one.

Desantis is scheduled to be at the testing site Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

