DeSantis visits Orlando as Universal is the first of Florida's major theme parks to reopen

Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting Orlando Wednesday as one of Florida's major attractions reopens to the public for the first time in more than two months.

Visitors are again stepping foot inside the Sunshine State's theme parks as Universal Orlando reopens its gates, which have been closed since mid-march.

Wednesday marks the first of two days of passholder previews at Universal Studios and Universal's Islands of Adventure parks. On Friday, Universal Orlando will open to the public, making them the first of Florida's major amusement parks to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic.

The smaller Legoland in Winter Haven reopened earlier this week. SeaWorld Orlando will follow suit next week, welcoming back guests beginning June 11. Walt Disney World, meanwhile, plans to open up a month later in July.

The experience will be vastly different from what guests are used to, however. With face masks and temperature checks required, park guests will still have to practice social distancing from others in what are usually spaces that are crowded with people.

Florida is still in "phase one" of the three-phase plan outlined by the governor's task force to reopen the state. The reopening of theme parks was included in phase two of the plan, though DeSantis has not followed the task force's guidance exactly -- keeping some businesses, like gyms, closed longer than suggested and allowing others, like vacation rentals and theme parks, to reopen sooner.

The governor has not offered a timeline for full phase two, saying instead it will begin when there is no evidence of a rebound of COVID-19 cases, while still maintaining the health benchmarks outlined in the plan, potential hospital bed capacity, and COVID-19 positive testing rate.

So far, Florida has reported a total of 58,764 known COVID-19 cases. Wednesday's increase of 1,317 was the largest single-day increase of reported coronavirus cases in the last 30 days, and one of the largest since the pandemic began.

Here's what may be allowed as Florida enters phase two, based on the governor’s previously released outline:

- Bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol should operate at 50-percent of capacity with an emphasis on diminished standing-room capacity and prioritizing outdoor service. They should keep table 6 feet apart and restrict groups to 10 or fewer people.

- Restaurants can increase indoor capacity to 75 percent, with appropriate social distancing still in place and tables 6 feet apart. Parties should not exceed 10.

- Retail stores can increase capacity to 75 percent. Signage should promote social distancing and cleaning protocols should be in place.

- Gyms and fitness centers can increase capacity to 75-percent. Social distancing and sanitation protocols must be in place and patrons should be separated by 6 feet.

- Barbershops and salons can increase capacity to 75 percent with regular cleanings and social distancing in place. Employees and customers are advised to wear masks and other PPE.

- Large venues, like movie theaters, concert halls, auditoriums, bowling alleys, arcades, playhouses, and casinos, can reopen at no more than 75-percent capacity and with strict social distancing protocols. Parties cannot exceed 10.

- Large spectator sporting events should limit venue occupancy to 50 percent and use strict social distancing.

- Theme parks may consider reopening with capacity limits, strict social distancing, and proper cleaning measures.

- Public beaches will be fully open.

- State parks will be open during the day but overnight accommodations will remain closed. Large activities and events are not permitted.

- Individuals can resume non-essential travel.

- All employers should continue to encourage teleworking while plans to implement employees back to work begin. However, all employers are advised to screen employees before they return to work for COVID-19 symptoms. If practical, take the temperature of each employee.

- Local government meetings can resume with no more than 50 people in attendance.

Phase three, the final part of the plan, would be a lifting of nearly all restrictions in Florida, with a continued focus on vulnerable populations. The governor did not specify when that might happen.