DeSantis: 'We are where we are;' no plans to move forward or backward in reopening

Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the state’s spiking COVID-19 cases again on Thursday, insisting that he won’t roll back any of the reopening measures, but he also has no plans to move ahead with more.

Florida added another 5,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday in the second-largest daily increase since the pandemic began. The rate of positive test has increased and hospitals have begun reporting a concerning increase in COVID-19 patients.

“We did the opening at the beginning of May, had very steady, manageable cases. Obviously we’ve seen that turn lately,” DeSantis said at a bill signing for private-school voucher legislation.

Florida is currently in Phase 2 of the three-phase plan to reopen. Bars and restaurants are open but required to limit capacity and maintain social distancing. Phase 3 represents a return to near-normal conditions.

The governor said Thursday that he agreed with CDC reporting that the virus may be 10 times more prevalent than current testing shows. But he says that’s not enough to close any businesses or repeal any of the other Phase 2 reopening measures.

“We are where we are. I didn’t say we’re going to go on to the next phase,” he said, mentioning his step-by-step approach to reopening. “We never anticipated, necessarily, doing anything different in terms of the next phase at this point anyways. We are where we are.”

DeSantis also announced that the state will be supporting a new BayCare COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field, but did not yet have a date for when that would open.

