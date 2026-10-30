Disney workers, deputy and youth coach among 281 arrested in Polk County human trafficking sting

The Brief Polk County human trafficking sting "Polk Around and Find Out II" led to 281 total arrests across seven days. Authorities identified 11 human trafficking victims and offered direct care through social services groups on site. Suspects include 17 theme park workers, an Orange County deputy sheriff, a youth football coach and an active-duty Navy sailor.



A multi-agency undercover operation focused on human trafficking and child predators ended with 281 arrests in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Polk County human trafficking bust

What we know:

A week-long undercover crackdown dubbed "Polk Around and Find Out II" focused directly on human trafficking and child sexual predators. Detectives and partner agencies arrested 281 people during the seven-day sting.

Authorities confirmed 239 arrests involved soliciting prostitutes, offering prostitution, or aiding, abetting and transporting prostitutes. Detectives also arrested 31 suspected child sexual predators and took 11 other people into custody.

Theme park workers arrested in sting

Dig deeper:

The suspects include workers from Central Florida attractions, law enforcement and youth sports. Investigators arrested 17 theme park employees, including 13 from Disney and four from Universal Studios.

An Orange County deputy sheriff, a youth football coach and an active-duty Navy sailor are also among those arrested. Detectives charged two of the sexual predators with human trafficking.

Massive undercover operation arrests

By the numbers:

Investigators said they caught 117 people who traveled to the undercover site to negotiate sex for money. A separate group of 122 people traveled to commit prostitution and underwent immediate screening by detectives and social services groups.

Those screenings helped authorities identify 11 human trafficking victims, who received support services at the scene. The operation also resulted in arrests of 32 illegal immigrants from nine countries and 22 people receiving public assistance totaling $8,373 per month, or $100,476 each year.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released individual suspect names or formal court dates for those arrested in the sting. Officials have also not confirmed whether additional warrants remain outstanding from the joint operation.

Grady Judd press conference

What's next:

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief reporters Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Executive Director Chris Nelson, ICE/Homeland Security Acting Deputy Field Office Director David Gritte and other leaders will attend.