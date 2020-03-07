DOH: Charlotte County resident positive for coronavirus

article

The Florida Department of Health announced a new presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon. Officials said the individual is isolated and being properly cared for.

The department lists the following statistics for current cases in the state:

Positive Cases of COVID-19

8 – Florida Residents

5 – Florida Cases Repatriated

1 – Non-Florida resident

Deaths

2 – Florida Residents

Number of Negative Test Results

100

Number of Pending Testing Results

88

Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring

278 – currently being monitored

1010 – people monitored to date

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

