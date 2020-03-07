DOH: Charlotte County resident positive for coronavirus
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health announced a new presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon. Officials said the individual is isolated and being properly cared for.
The department lists the following statistics for current cases in the state:
Positive Cases of COVID-19
8 – Florida Residents
5 – Florida Cases Repatriated
1 – Non-Florida resident
Deaths
2 – Florida Residents
Number of Negative Test Results
100
Number of Pending Testing Results
88
Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring
278 – currently being monitored
1010 – people monitored to date
If you feel sick
The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website
Advertisement
CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know
Map of all known COVID-19 cases
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map
This story was reported from Tampa, Fl.