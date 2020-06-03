Dozens of protesters arrested in downtown Tampa

Dozens of protesters were arrested in downtown Tampa early Wednesday morning following hours of protests that took place Tuesday. Tampa police say more than 60 people were taken into custody.

Tampa police say the arrests started right after Midnight when large crowds remained downtown and refused to leave. Police say they told the group to disperse multiple times and were given ample warning before they were forced to make the arrests.

Video from early Wednesday morning shows protesters lined-up on the street with their hands zip-tied behind their backs as they were being put into police transport vans.

The arrests follow a fourth day of protests in Tampa after more than a week of nationwide outrage over the alleged murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Overall, the evening appeared free of violence. However, Tampa police say at least one police car was damaged.